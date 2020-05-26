Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BA, IFF, SNBR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 210,321 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 21.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 32.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 21,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) options are showing a volume of 6,254 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 625,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 992,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sleep Number Corp (Symbol: SNBR) options are showing a volume of 3,176 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 317,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.6% of SNBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 506,945 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares of SNBR. Below is a chart showing SNBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BA options, IFF options, or SNBR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

