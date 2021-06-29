Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AZO, VIAC, PVH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 1,320 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 132,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 197,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1427.50 strike put option expiring July 09, 2021, with 110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1427.50 strike highlighted in orange:

ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC) options are showing a volume of 111,304 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.1% of VIAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 6,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 654,200 underlying shares of VIAC. Below is a chart showing VIAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

And PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) saw options trading volume of 6,697 contracts, representing approximately 669,700 underlying shares or approximately 65% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 4,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,800 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AZO options, VIAC options, or PVH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.