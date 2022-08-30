Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AZO, STX, TMO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total of 1,315 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 131,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.8% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 134,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2100 strike put option expiring September 02, 2022, with 69 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6,900 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2100 strike highlighted in orange:
Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) options are showing a volume of 12,689 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.6% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $71 strike put option expiring September 02, 2022, with 1,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,400 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:
And Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) options are showing a volume of 6,034 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 603,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 918,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $605 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,400 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $605 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AZO options, STX options, or TMO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
