Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AZO, LVS, V

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 3,164 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 316,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 144.6% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 218,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1140 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,300 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1140 strike highlighted in orange:

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 38,388 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 133% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 12,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 77,941 contracts, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares or approximately 108.1% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 5,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 556,600 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:

