Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AZO, LMT, WING

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total of 999 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 99,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.9% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 131,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2010 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 63 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6,300 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2010 strike highlighted in orange:
Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 6,294 contracts, representing approximately 629,400 underlying shares or approximately 68.3% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 921,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,000 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) saw options trading volume of 4,064 contracts, representing approximately 406,400 underlying shares or approximately 66.9% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 607,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,300 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AZO options, LMT options, or WING options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
