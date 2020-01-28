Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AXTA, TPX, WMT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (Symbol: AXTA), where a total of 12,028 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.4% of AXTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,300 underlying shares of AXTA. Below is a chart showing AXTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX) options are showing a volume of 3,179 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 317,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of TPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 568,220 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,300 underlying shares of TPX. Below is a chart showing TPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 32,425 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 55% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 2,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,900 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

