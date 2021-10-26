Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AXSM, PTON, TPX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM), where a total volume of 7,780 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 778,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.2% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 945,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,600 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) options are showing a volume of 47,465 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.3% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $98 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 3,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,000 underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX) saw options trading volume of 10,599 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 77.6% of TPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,100 underlying shares of TPX. Below is a chart showing TPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

