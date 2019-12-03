Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AXP, CLF, DOCU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 13,952 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.6% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,800 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) saw options trading volume of 44,745 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 4,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,900 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 9,749 contracts, representing approximately 974,900 underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,400 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

