Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AXP, ABBV, VLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total volume of 18,560 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.1% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 1,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,800 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 33,168 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $112 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 12,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:

And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 18,028 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 5,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 526,000 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

