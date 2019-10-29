Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AWI, MIC, MRK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI), where a total of 3,783 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 378,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.3% of AWI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 388,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of AWI. Below is a chart showing AWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: MIC) saw options trading volume of 3,480 contracts, representing approximately 348,000 underlying shares or approximately 94.9% of MIC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 366,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,500 underlying shares of MIC. Below is a chart showing MIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) options are showing a volume of 67,986 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.3% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $84 strike call option expiring November 01, 2019, with 3,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,000 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AWI options, MIC options, or MRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.