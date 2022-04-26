Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AVYA, TMO, SDGR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avaya Holdings Corp (Symbol: AVYA), where a total of 5,133 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 513,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62% of AVYA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 827,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,200 underlying shares of AVYA. Below is a chart showing AVYA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) saw options trading volume of 8,426 contracts, representing approximately 842,600 underlying shares or approximately 61% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,600 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Schrodinger Inc (Symbol: SDGR) options are showing a volume of 3,082 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 308,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.4% of SDGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 518,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,700 underlying shares of SDGR. Below is a chart showing SDGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

