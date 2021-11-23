Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AVXL, JWN, NEE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Anavex Life Sciences Corp (Symbol: AVXL), where a total of 6,483 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 648,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.2% of AVXL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 752,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring November 26, 2021, with 1,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,800 underlying shares of AVXL. Below is a chart showing AVXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) saw options trading volume of 36,057 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 85.9% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring November 26, 2021, with 3,746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,600 underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) options are showing a volume of 48,729 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.7% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 8,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 836,100 underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

