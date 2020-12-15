Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AVGO, MA, STZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 7,675 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 767,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.5% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $425 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,100 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $425 strike highlighted in orange:

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 14,981 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,800 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) saw options trading volume of 4,213 contracts, representing approximately 421,300 underlying shares or approximately 44% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 956,900 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,200 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

