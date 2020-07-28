Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AVGO, IIPR, STZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 7,104 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 710,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.5% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,800 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 1,975 contracts, representing approximately 197,500 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 478,210 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,500 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 5,166 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 516,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $187.50 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,000 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $187.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, IIPR options, or STZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

