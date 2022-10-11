Markets
AVGO

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AVGO, BLK, C

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 14,655 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.4% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring October 14, 2022, with 1,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,100 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 4,470 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 447,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 869,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,300 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 92,079 contracts, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 23,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, BLK options, or C options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AVGOBLKC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular