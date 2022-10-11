Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AVGO, BLK, C

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 14,655 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.4% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring October 14, 2022, with 1,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,100 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 4,470 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 447,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 869,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,300 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 92,079 contracts, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 23,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, BLK options, or C options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.