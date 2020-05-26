Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AVGO, AMWD, CAR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 9,150 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 915,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.1% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,700 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

American Woodmark Corp. (Symbol: AMWD) options are showing a volume of 737 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 73,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of AMWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 168,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,300 underlying shares of AMWD. Below is a chart showing AMWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 35,176 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 5,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,000 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

