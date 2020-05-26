Markets
AVGO

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AVGO, AMWD, CAR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 9,150 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 915,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.1% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,700 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

American Woodmark Corp. (Symbol: AMWD) options are showing a volume of 737 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 73,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of AMWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 168,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,300 underlying shares of AMWD. Below is a chart showing AMWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 35,176 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 5,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,000 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, AMWD options, or CAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AVGO AMWD CAR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular