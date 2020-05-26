Markets
AVAV

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AVAV, TEAM, CVS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV), where a total volume of 933 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 93,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.2% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 186,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,000 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM) saw options trading volume of 9,637 contracts, representing approximately 963,700 underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,200 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 39,596 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 9,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 904,300 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AVAV options, TEAM options, or CVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AVAV TEAM CVS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular