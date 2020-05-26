Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AVAV, TEAM, CVS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV), where a total volume of 933 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 93,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.2% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 186,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,000 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM) saw options trading volume of 9,637 contracts, representing approximately 963,700 underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,200 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 39,596 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 9,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 904,300 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVAV options, TEAM options, or CVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.