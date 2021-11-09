Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ATVI, TWTR, HON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI), where a total volume of 44,656 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) options are showing a volume of 60,965 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 7,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 757,700 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) saw options trading volume of 8,408 contracts, representing approximately 840,800 underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 1,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,000 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ATVI options, TWTR options, or HON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

