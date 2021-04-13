Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ATVI, SBUX, DKS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI), where a total volume of 31,723 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.1% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 6,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 604,800 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 39,237 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 3,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,400 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 8,451 contracts, representing approximately 845,100 underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,500 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

