Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ATVI, JPM, LVS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI), where a total volume of 564,329 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 56.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 449.8% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 54,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:
JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 152,288 contracts, representing approximately 15.2 million underlying shares or approximately 112.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 11,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 110,730 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.3% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 14,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
