Markets
ATVI

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ATVI, JPM, LVS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI), where a total volume of 564,329 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 56.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 449.8% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 54,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 152,288 contracts, representing approximately 15.2 million underlying shares or approximately 112.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 11,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 110,730 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.3% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 14,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ATVI options, JPM options, or LVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ATVI JPM LVS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular