Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ATVI, CHRW, PFE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI), where a total of 51,832 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,500 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) saw options trading volume of 5,114 contracts, representing approximately 511,400 underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,500 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 224,033 contracts, representing approximately 22.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 18,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

