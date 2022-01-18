Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ATUS, C, LEU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Altice USA Inc (Symbol: ATUS), where a total volume of 31,623 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59% of ATUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 8,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,200 underlying shares of ATUS. Below is a chart showing ATUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 139,759 contracts, representing approximately 14.0 million underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 13,377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU) options are showing a volume of 695 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 69,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.2% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 121,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,800 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

