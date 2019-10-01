Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ATH, BGS, DERM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Athene Holding Ltd (Symbol: ATH), where a total volume of 7,943 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 794,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.8% of ATH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 7,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 756,400 underlying shares of ATH. Below is a chart showing ATH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) saw options trading volume of 6,708 contracts, representing approximately 670,800 underlying shares or approximately 57.9% of BGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,000 underlying shares of BGS. Below is a chart showing BGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dermira Inc (Symbol: DERM) saw options trading volume of 3,964 contracts, representing approximately 396,400 underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of DERM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 691,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of DERM. Below is a chart showing DERM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

