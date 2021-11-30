Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ASO, SFIX, LYFT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO), where a total of 17,002 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.8% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,400 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Stitch Fix Inc (Symbol: SFIX) saw options trading volume of 11,563 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 64.3% of SFIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike put option expiring December 03, 2021, with 1,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,200 underlying shares of SFIX. Below is a chart showing SFIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) saw options trading volume of 46,298 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 62.9% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 4,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 473,600 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

