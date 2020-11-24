Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ARWR, SYNH, XEC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ARWR), where a total of 5,348 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 534,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.3% of ARWR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,700 underlying shares of ARWR. Below is a chart showing ARWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Syneos Health Inc (Symbol: SYNH) saw options trading volume of 3,332 contracts, representing approximately 333,200 underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of SYNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 637,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,200 underlying shares of SYNH. Below is a chart showing SYNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Cimarex Energy Co (Symbol: XEC) options are showing a volume of 8,693 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 869,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of XEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,000 underlying shares of XEC. Below is a chart showing XEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

