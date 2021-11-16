Markets
ARVN

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ARVN, W, ULTA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arvinas Inc (Symbol: ARVN), where a total volume of 2,889 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 288,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.4% of ARVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 302,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,500 underlying shares of ARVN. Below is a chart showing ARVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 14,529 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 94.9% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $267.50 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,600 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $267.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 7,976 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 797,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.3% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 855,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ARVN options, W options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARVN W ULTA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular