Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ARVN, W, ULTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arvinas Inc (Symbol: ARVN), where a total volume of 2,889 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 288,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.4% of ARVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 302,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,500 underlying shares of ARVN. Below is a chart showing ARVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 14,529 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 94.9% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $267.50 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,600 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $267.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 7,976 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 797,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.3% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 855,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ARVN options, W options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.