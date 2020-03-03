Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ARNC, LYV, ALGN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arconic Inc (Symbol: ARNC), where a total of 27,212 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.5% of ARNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 19,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of ARNC. Below is a chart showing ARNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) saw options trading volume of 15,360 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 8,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 824,600 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 3,664 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 366,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 898,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,100 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

