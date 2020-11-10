Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AR, GOOGL, AAN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR), where a total of 127,510 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 148.5% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 37,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc - Class A (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 28,670 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 133.1% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1800 strike put option expiring November 13, 2020, with 2,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,800 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:

And Aarons Holdings Co Inc (Symbol: AAN) options are showing a volume of 6,204 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 620,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 125.7% of AAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 493,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,900 underlying shares of AAN. Below is a chart showing AAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AR options, GOOGL options, or AAN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.