Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: APPS, PG, CVNA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS), where a total of 15,234 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,900 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 39,552 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 7,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,900 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 55,305 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 12,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Most Popular