Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: APPS, PG, CVNA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS), where a total of 15,234 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,900 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 39,552 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 7,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,900 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 55,305 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 12,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for APPS options, PG options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.