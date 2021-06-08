Markets
APPN

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: APPN, MSFT, CFX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN), where a total volume of 8,743 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 874,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.7% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 985,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,000 underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 210,854 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.2% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 21,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Colfax Corp (Symbol: CFX) options are showing a volume of 11,559 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.1% of CFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of CFX. Below is a chart showing CFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for APPN options, MSFT options, or CFX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APPN MSFT CFX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular