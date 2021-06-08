Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: APPN, MSFT, CFX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN), where a total volume of 8,743 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 874,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.7% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 985,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,000 underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 210,854 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.2% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 21,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

And Colfax Corp (Symbol: CFX) options are showing a volume of 11,559 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.1% of CFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of CFX. Below is a chart showing CFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APPN options, MSFT options, or CFX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

