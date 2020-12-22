Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: APLS, OPRX, RDFN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS), where a total volume of 5,253 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 525,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.1% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 919,400 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,600 underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

OptimizeRx Corp (Symbol: OPRX) options are showing a volume of 895 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 89,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of OPRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 157,490 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,400 underlying shares of OPRX. Below is a chart showing OPRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN) saw options trading volume of 11,658 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of RDFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,500 underlying shares of RDFN. Below is a chart showing RDFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APLS options, OPRX options, or RDFN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.