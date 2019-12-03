Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: APLS, BKR, SKY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS), where a total of 3,561 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 356,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.9% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 575,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,000 underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) saw options trading volume of 22,927 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of BKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 10,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BKR. Below is a chart showing BKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Skyline Champion Corp (Symbol: SKY) saw options trading volume of 2,028 contracts, representing approximately 202,800 underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of SKY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 360,215 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of SKY. Below is a chart showing SKY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

