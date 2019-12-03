Markets
APLS

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: APLS, BKR, SKY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS), where a total of 3,561 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 356,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.9% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 575,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,000 underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) saw options trading volume of 22,927 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of BKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 10,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BKR. Below is a chart showing BKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Skyline Champion Corp (Symbol: SKY) saw options trading volume of 2,028 contracts, representing approximately 202,800 underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of SKY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 360,215 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of SKY. Below is a chart showing SKY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for APLS options, BKR options, or SKY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APLS BKR SKY

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular