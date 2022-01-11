Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: APD, ILMN, NOC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD), where a total volume of 6,568 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 656,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.9% of APD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 832,905 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 6,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 603,200 underlying shares of APD. Below is a chart showing APD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) options are showing a volume of 7,158 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 715,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.4% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 988,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,600 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 5,104 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 510,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.3% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 716,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,600 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

