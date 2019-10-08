Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: APA, AXTA, FDX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apache Corp (Symbol: APA), where a total of 40,476 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.6% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 15,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (Symbol: AXTA) options are showing a volume of 14,379 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.3% of AXTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 2,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,800 underlying shares of AXTA. Below is a chart showing AXTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 25,146 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.6% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $144 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 2,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,500 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $144 strike highlighted in orange:

