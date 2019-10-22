Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ANTM, ONCE, AYI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Anthem Inc (Symbol: ANTM), where a total of 18,304 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 118.2% of ANTM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 4,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,900 underlying shares of ANTM. Below is a chart showing ANTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Spark Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ONCE) saw options trading volume of 4,963 contracts, representing approximately 496,300 underlying shares or approximately 104.7% of ONCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 473,880 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,400 underlying shares of ONCE. Below is a chart showing ONCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI) options are showing a volume of 6,054 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 605,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96% of AYI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 630,640 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,000 underlying shares of AYI. Below is a chart showing AYI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

