Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ANTM, F, AMSC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Anthem Inc (Symbol: ANTM), where a total of 6,538 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 653,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of ANTM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,500 underlying shares of ANTM. Below is a chart showing ANTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) saw options trading volume of 499,273 contracts, representing approximately 49.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 108.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 69,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Superconductor Corp. (Symbol: AMSC) options are showing a volume of 2,612 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 261,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of AMSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 571,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of AMSC. Below is a chart showing AMSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

