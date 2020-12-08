Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ANET, WMT, ETSY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET), where a total of 4,652 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 465,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.7% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 536,675 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike put option expiring December 31, 2020, with 1,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,600 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 62,402 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 84.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 4,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 427,900 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 27,703 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 67% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 1,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,600 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

