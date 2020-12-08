Markets
ANET

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ANET, WMT, ETSY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET), where a total of 4,652 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 465,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.7% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 536,675 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike put option expiring December 31, 2020, with 1,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,600 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 62,402 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 84.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 4,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 427,900 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 27,703 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 67% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 1,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,600 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ANET options, WMT options, or ETSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANET WMT ETSY

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular