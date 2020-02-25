Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ANET, STZ, GM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET), where a total volume of 4,395 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 439,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.9% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 846,750 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,700 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) saw options trading volume of 5,029 contracts, representing approximately 502,900 underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 971,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike call option expiring March 13, 2020, with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 61,513 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30.50 strike put option expiring April 03, 2020, with 4,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,800 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30.50 strike highlighted in orange:

