Markets
ANET

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ANET, STZ, GM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET), where a total volume of 4,395 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 439,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.9% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 846,750 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,700 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) saw options trading volume of 5,029 contracts, representing approximately 502,900 underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 971,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike call option expiring March 13, 2020, with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 61,513 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30.50 strike put option expiring April 03, 2020, with 4,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,800 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ANET options, STZ options, or GM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANET STZ GM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular