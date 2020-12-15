Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ANET, GPI, SPCE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET), where a total of 5,508 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 550,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 103.8% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 530,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,500 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI) saw options trading volume of 1,845 contracts, representing approximately 184,500 underlying shares or approximately 99.3% of GPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 185,715 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,500 underlying shares of GPI. Below is a chart showing GPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE) saw options trading volume of 166,139 contracts, representing approximately 16.6 million underlying shares or approximately 95% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 7,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 706,100 underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ANET options, GPI options, or SPCE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

