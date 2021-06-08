Markets
AMZN

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, WEN, BIIB

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 307,618 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 30.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 987.8% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3300 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 21,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN) saw options trading volume of 143,238 contracts, representing approximately 14.3 million underlying shares or approximately 428.7% of WEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 21,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of WEN. Below is a chart showing WEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 84,479 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 419.6% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $395 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 5,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,300 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $395 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, WEN options, or BIIB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN WEN BIIB

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular