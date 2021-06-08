Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, WEN, BIIB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 307,618 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 30.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 987.8% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3300 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 21,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3300 strike highlighted in orange:

Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN) saw options trading volume of 143,238 contracts, representing approximately 14.3 million underlying shares or approximately 428.7% of WEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 21,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of WEN. Below is a chart showing WEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 84,479 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 419.6% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $395 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 5,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,300 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $395 strike highlighted in orange:

