Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, GOOGL, SKX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 217,025 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 21.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 600.4% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3150 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 9,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 947,700 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3150 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 55,060 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 351.6% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1800 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 4,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,600 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:

And Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) saw options trading volume of 38,003 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 345.5% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 23,931 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, GOOGL options, or SKX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.