Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, GOOGL, CMG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 282,103 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 28.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 840.5% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3600 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 29,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3600 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 36,548 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 204.3% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3000 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 2,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,900 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3000 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 4,212 contracts, representing approximately 421,200 underlying shares or approximately 175.7% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 239,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,700 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, GOOGL options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

