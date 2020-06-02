Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, CMG, SPWH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 88,334 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 233.2% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2500 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 5,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,800 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2500 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 8,779 contracts, representing approximately 877,900 underlying shares or approximately 150.1% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 584,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1100 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,400 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPWH) options are showing a volume of 9,982 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 998,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 133.2% of SPWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 749,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 4,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 456,400 underlying shares of SPWH. Below is a chart showing SPWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

