Markets
AMZN

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, CMG, GOOGL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 201,757 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 20.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 692.8% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3300 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 13,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 5,615 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 561,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 260.2% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 215,810 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1635 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,200 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1635 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 29,020 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 192.3% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2800 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 2,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,800 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2800 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, CMG options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN CMG GOOGL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular