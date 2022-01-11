Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, CMG, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 201,757 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 20.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 692.8% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3300 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 13,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3300 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 5,615 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 561,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 260.2% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 215,810 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1635 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,200 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1635 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 29,020 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 192.3% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2800 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 2,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,800 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2800 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, CMG options, or GOOGL options

