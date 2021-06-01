Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, CMG, CBRE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 132,518 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 352.5% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3300 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 8,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 889,200 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3300 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 6,309 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 630,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 248% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 254,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1040 strike put option expiring July 09, 2021, with 920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,000 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1040 strike highlighted in orange:

And CBRE Group Inc (Symbol: CBRE) saw options trading volume of 35,249 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 218.3% of CBRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 20,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CBRE. Below is a chart showing CBRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, CMG options, or CBRE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

