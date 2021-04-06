Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, CARA, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 198,270 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 19.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 616.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3300 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 19,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3300 strike highlighted in orange:

Cara Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CARA) saw options trading volume of 16,365 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 354.7% of CARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 461,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 4,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 439,000 underlying shares of CARA. Below is a chart showing CARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 53,961 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 328.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2400 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,300 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, CARA options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

