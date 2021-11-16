Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, BG, JACK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 198,309 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 19.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 577.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3600 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 22,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3600 strike highlighted in orange:

Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG) options are showing a volume of 50,285 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 479.7% of BG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 10,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BG. Below is a chart showing BG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK) saw options trading volume of 12,243 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 473.1% of JACK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 258,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 4,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,100 underlying shares of JACK. Below is a chart showing JACK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

