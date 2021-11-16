Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMT, ORCL, AVGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT), where a total volume of 10,268 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.7% of AMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 5,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,500 underlying shares of AMT. Below is a chart showing AMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 41,399 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.9% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 6,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 615,900 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 10,496 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,300 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

