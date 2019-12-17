Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMT, MOS, CL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT), where a total of 5,780 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 578,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.4% of AMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,000 underlying shares of AMT. Below is a chart showing AMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) options are showing a volume of 16,099 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike put option expiring January 31, 2020, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) saw options trading volume of 13,920 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of CL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 4,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,700 underlying shares of CL. Below is a chart showing CL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

