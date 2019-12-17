Markets
AMT

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMT, MOS, CL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT), where a total of 5,780 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 578,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.4% of AMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,000 underlying shares of AMT. Below is a chart showing AMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) options are showing a volume of 16,099 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike put option expiring January 31, 2020, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) saw options trading volume of 13,920 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of CL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 4,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,700 underlying shares of CL. Below is a chart showing CL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMT options, MOS options, or CL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMT MOS CL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular