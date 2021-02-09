Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMRS, RGR, GNRC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amyris Inc (Symbol: AMRS), where a total of 23,345 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.2% of AMRS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 4,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,200 underlying shares of AMRS. Below is a chart showing AMRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR) saw options trading volume of 1,458 contracts, representing approximately 145,800 underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of RGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 279,930 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,200 underlying shares of RGR. Below is a chart showing RGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 3,118 contracts, representing approximately 311,800 underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 607,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,100 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

